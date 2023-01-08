Raymond James & Associates Sells 165,936 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,062,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,936 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,606,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,107,000 after acquiring an additional 121,437 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,575,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,457 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,714,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after purchasing an additional 75,394 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,498,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 308,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,482,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSCN opened at $21.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.43.

