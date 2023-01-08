Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,778 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $22,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $447.77 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $574.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $411.40 and its 200-day moving average is $378.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.