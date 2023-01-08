Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 823 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $124.06 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $329.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.98 and its 200 day moving average is $157.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

