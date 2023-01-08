Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 552,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,510 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $12,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCG. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA FCG opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $31.07.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.