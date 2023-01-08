Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,396 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $10,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $86.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.37. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $113.13.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

