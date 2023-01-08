Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,051 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $96.82 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $105.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.89.

