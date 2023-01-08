Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $10.70 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,314 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 94.6% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 103.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 692.5% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 36,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 673,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $92.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.72. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $108.02.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

