Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $11.43 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after purchasing an additional 880,314 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,186 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,911,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,536,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,560,000 after purchasing an additional 379,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $192.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $147.32 and a 52 week high of $201.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.39 and a 200-day moving average of $181.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.