Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $12.46 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 669,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,692 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after buying an additional 238,242 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $933,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCR opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $21.34.

