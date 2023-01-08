Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 109.9% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 49.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $120.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $162.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.40 and its 200 day moving average is $121.09.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

