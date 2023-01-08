Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 17,178 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,178 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,774,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $945,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,581,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelers Companies Stock Up 3.4 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.71.

TRV opened at $193.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

