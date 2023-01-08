Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,039 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $11,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIV. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 125.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 374,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after buying an additional 208,085 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,531,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 627,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 115,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 286.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 66,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 49,528 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

