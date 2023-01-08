Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.20.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $321.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.98. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

