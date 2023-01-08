ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,379,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 6.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 8.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total value of $2,442,346.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $7,546,647.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total transaction of $2,442,346.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $7,546,647.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,412,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,081 shares of company stock worth $14,495,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

RMD opened at $208.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $262.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.90%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

