Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sami A. Siddiqui Sells 3,955 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $68.54.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,508 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $76,003,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17,537.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,248,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,924 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 119.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,355 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $48,487,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

