Royal Harbor Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,864.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,766 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,466.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 162,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 156,229 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. SBK Financial Inc. now owns 16,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,894.2% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 649,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,118,000 after purchasing an additional 616,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $87.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

