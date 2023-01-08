Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ryanair by 4.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Ryanair by 5.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 69.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Ryanair by 53.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY opened at $86.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.44. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $125.75.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.43) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.36) to €21.00 ($22.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

