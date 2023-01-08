Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ryder System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101,962 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ryder System by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 695,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,485,000 after purchasing an additional 132,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $956,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $207,846.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,161 shares of company stock worth $11,307,758. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.30 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $97.26.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Articles

