Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 107.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Saia by 150.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Saia by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 5,261.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.71.

Saia stock opened at $222.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $304.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.75 million. Saia had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 26.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

