Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stake Trimmed by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Scholastic by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Scholastic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 193,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Scholastic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 177,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Scholastic Price Performance

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.10. Scholastic Co. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

