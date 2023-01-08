SCP Investment LP Acquires New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Chevron comprises approximately 0.4% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.15.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $176.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $122.84 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $341.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

