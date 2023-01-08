Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 696 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its position in Tesla by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.14.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $113.06 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.52. The stock has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

