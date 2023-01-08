Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,297 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.27) to GBX 2,987 ($35.99) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.46) to GBX 2,922 ($35.20) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,950 ($35.54) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $205.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.37.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

