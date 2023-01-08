Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Position Boosted by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,156,000 after purchasing an additional 169,835 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $1,968,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,824,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,021,000 after acquiring an additional 79,737 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 44.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 61,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 142,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHEN shares. BWS Financial cut their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

