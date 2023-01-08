Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 316,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 69,554 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.39.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $137.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.04. The company has a market capitalization of $404.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

