Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Cut to Hold at Craig Hallum

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $58.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.58. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $162.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

