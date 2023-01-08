Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193,274 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,647,000 after purchasing an additional 654,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,110,000 after purchasing an additional 145,794 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,278,000 after purchasing an additional 178,648 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.45.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $95.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.76. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $159.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

