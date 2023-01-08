Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,420 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,205,645,000 after buying an additional 4,992,817 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 382.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,729,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $98,599,000 after buying an additional 2,163,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 557.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,671 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after buying an additional 802,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $28,509,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $35.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUV. Raymond James dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

