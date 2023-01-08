Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Position Lowered by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 84,700 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 75,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 28,554 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 241,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 90,686 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,285,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 319,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

