SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $253,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $45.88.

