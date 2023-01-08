SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 388,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,059 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.