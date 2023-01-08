State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 13,214 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 128.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,344 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,077 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 22,763 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:IART opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $385.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IART shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.