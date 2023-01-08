State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.08 Million Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of IAA by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 73,155 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of IAA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAA by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,328,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,543,000 after purchasing an additional 199,208 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of IAA by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 129,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 52,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA Trading Up 1.1 %

IAA stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). IAA had a return on equity of 76.94% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IAA shares. CJS Securities downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Northcoast Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

IAA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.