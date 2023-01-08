State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 170 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 22.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 67.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 33.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 21.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Penumbra from $212.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Penumbra from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.55.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,862.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,862.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,124 shares of company stock worth $634,886. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra stock opened at $230.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.00. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.86 and a 52-week high of $269.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

