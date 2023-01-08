State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 408 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $643,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $643,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $2,866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,852,340.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,578 shares of company stock worth $4,491,910. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $131.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.58 and a 12-month high of $154.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.50.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $204.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

