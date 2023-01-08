State of Michigan Retirement System Has $669,000 Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

TMHC stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

