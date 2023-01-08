State of Michigan Retirement System Has $802,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

