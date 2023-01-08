State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $719,000 in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth $359,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in GitLab during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GitLab during the second quarter valued at $8,950,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in GitLab during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the second quarter valued at $25,662,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 876,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,420,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 876,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,420,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 67,340 shares worth $3,016,296. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GitLab stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -31.49 and a beta of -0.40. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $80.84.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTLB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

