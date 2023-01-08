State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New $668,000 Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $704,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 205,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average is $58.14.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $178.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. Research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $164,649.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,846,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $87,901.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,549.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $164,649.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,583 shares in the company, valued at $20,846,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 737,637 shares of company stock valued at $50,031,153. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

