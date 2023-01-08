State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after buying an additional 99,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,075,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,197,000 after buying an additional 380,961 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $632,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,483.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $632,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,483.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $616,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,055,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,250 shares of company stock valued at $20,394,280. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

NARI stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -159.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average of $72.79.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.65 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

