State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,511.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

BHF stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

