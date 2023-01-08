STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 860 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 84.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($51.06) to €45.00 ($47.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($75.53) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 5.6 %

STM stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics



STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

