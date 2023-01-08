Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 9,436 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,752,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,869,000 after acquiring an additional 243,633 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,470,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,073,000 after acquiring an additional 710,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,278,000 after buying an additional 770,300 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 5,822,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,158,000 after buying an additional 879,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,032,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,230,000 after buying an additional 149,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $9.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $13.56.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYCB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

