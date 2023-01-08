Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $323,000 Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 2.0 %

QSR opened at $65.66 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.74.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QSR. OTR Global raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,234 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,470. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

