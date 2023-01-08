Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $351,000 Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $12.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

