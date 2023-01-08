Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $100.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 24.10, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.47 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.34 and its 200 day moving average is $102.30.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Compass Point raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

