Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 19,047 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 105.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 549.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Trading Down 0.7 %

NTES opened at $81.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.29. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $108.77.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NTES. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.14.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

