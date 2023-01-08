Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after acquiring an additional 993,790 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $18,914,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,882,000 after acquiring an additional 828,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,020,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,883,000 after acquiring an additional 319,854 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,411,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,445,000 after acquiring an additional 282,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR opened at $12.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -643.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.34). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.15 million. Analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,999.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XHR. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

