Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) by 277.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 343,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,303 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $55.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $7.32 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $311.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.23. As a group, equities research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

