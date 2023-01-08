Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,826 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 131.4% during the second quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 239,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,322,000 after buying an additional 135,867 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 230.6% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,262,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $543,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $108.60 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $130.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.58.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

